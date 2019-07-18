Maverick, meet Hall H.

Tom Cruise surprised Comic-Con goers on Thursday with an unannounced appearance during Paramount's Terminator: Dark Fate panel. The actor -- who last attended the convention in 2013 for Edge of Tomorrow -- was introduced by Conan O'Brien and provided fans with a first look at the upcoming Top Gun: Maverick.

"I've traveled around the world and people always say, 'When are you going to do another?'" Cruise told the crowd. "For 34 years, you all have been very, very patient with me. And I felt it was my responsibility to finally really deliver for you."

"Everything you see in this film, obviously, it's for real," Cruise explained, calling the film "a love letter to aviation." "All of the flying you see in this picture, everything is real. I really wanted to give you all an experience of what it is to be inside that aircraft."

The trailer features a number of shots of Captain "Maverick" Mitchell (Cruise) suiting up and navigating Mission: Impossible-like aerial stunt work, as well as glimpses of franchise newcomers like Jon Hamm and Jennifer Connelly and the tantalizing tease of more beach volleyball.

Top Gun: Maverick lands in theaters on June 26, 2020.

