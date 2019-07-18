Comic-Con 2019: Watch All the New Trailers!

Every year, thousands of fans come together to celebrate comic books, superheroes and pop culture during Comic-Con at the San Diego Convention Center, where some of Hollywood's biggest studios turn out to offer a long-awaited glimpse at the blockbuster films and hit TV shows that soon will be coming to the big and small screens.

This year, movie fans are set to get a look at some action and horror epics -- including the hotly anticipated IT: Chapter Two -- as well as the long-awaited comedy sequel Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, from director Kevin Smith.

When it comes to the small screen, fans are hoping for a sneak peek at some of the most exciting TV shows premiering and returning later this year, including The Walking Dead,Westworld, and CBS All Access' Star Trek: Picard,

Here's a look at some of the biggest and best trailers revealed during this year's Comic-Con.

IT: Chapter Two

A day before Comic-Con kicked off in earnest, Warner. Bros. hosted ScareDiego, a pre-Con panel dedicated to its upcoming horror flicks, and this year they showcased It: Chapter Two, the second part of director Andrés Muschietti big-screen adaptation of Stephen King's iconic horror story. The kids we met in Chapter 1 are all grown up, and are forced to return to Derry to face off yet again against the sadistic, villainous Pennywise the Dancing Clown. It: Chapter Two hits theaters Sept. 6.

Jay and Silent Bob Reboot

On Thursday, fans were shown the first look at the latest chapter in Jay and Silent Bob's ongoing film saga that has included appearances in Chasing Amy, Clerks 2, Dogma, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back and Mallrats, ever since making their debut in Clerks 25 years ago. In the upcoming film, Jason Mewes and Kevin Smith reprise their titular stoner icons for an all-new adventure as they embark on another cross-country mission to stop Hollywood from rebooting an old film based on them. It's all very meta! Jay and Silent Bob Reboot is in theaters Oct. 15 and 17, 2019.

Top Gun: Maverick

Tom Cruise reprises his role as Peter "Maverick" Mitchell in the sequel to Top Gun. While not much has been revealed about the plot, the film takes place 34 years after the events of the original film, with Captain Mitchell guiding Goose's son, Bradley (Miles Teller), through the pilot training program. In addition to Cruise and Teller, the film also stars , Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman and Ed Harris. Top Gun: Maverick is in theaters 2020.

Fans are also looking forward to seeing what Marvel has in store at their hotly anticipated Hall H presentation on Saturday, which is quickly shaping up to be one of the most talked-about panels of the entire weekend-long event. With the possibility of seeing sneak peeks at the Black Window standalone film, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, or even what the future of the MCU might hold, there's no shortage of excitement and elevated expectations.

For more on this year's San Diego Comic-Con, check out the video below.

