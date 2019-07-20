Comic-Con 2019: ET Is Live Blogging the Marvel Panel

Last time Marvel Studios attended Comic-Con, Kevin Feige teased the introduction of the Skrulls into the MCU. Now, those shapeshifting green aliens are everywhere, and Marvel is returning to Hall H to tease what's coming next. At least, we think they'll be teasing what's next.

Here's the official program description for the panel: "Marvel Studios president and producer Kevin Feige and surprise panelists provide an inside look at the ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe."

Which could mean anything: Will we get a first look at Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow movie? Will Marvel officially introduce the casts of The Eternals or Shang-Chi? (And will Angelina Jolie show up for the panel?) Will we get a full Phase 4 slate, or updates on sequels for Black Panther and Captain Marvel?

Either way, check back here on Saturday, July 20, starting at 5:15 p.m. PT. when ET will be providing live updates straight out of Hall H throughout the entirety of Marvel Studio's sure-to-be-surprise-filled presentation.

