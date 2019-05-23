Welcome to Chateau Picard.

It's been 25 years since Star Trek: The Next Generation ended and now, Patrick Stewart returns as former Starfleet captain Jean-Luc Picard in CBS All Access' upcoming original series, Star Trek: Picard, which centers on the next chapter of his life.

In the first teaser trailer for the new Star Trek series, Picard is retired and seemingly enjoying his time off running a vineyard, as vignettes of him taking care of the vines and carrying a wooden box of classy red wine on his estate. But something or, perhaps, someone may be luring him back to his old haunts.

"Fifteen years ago today, you let us out of the darkness. You commanded the greatest risk in armada history. And then, the unimaginable. What did that cost you? Your faith? Your faith in us? Your faith in yourself?" a mysterious voice asks. "Tell us, why did you leave Starfleet, Admiral?"

In January, Star Trek executive producer Alex Kurtzmangave an early sense of what the tone of the series would inhabit, promising that it will feel "grounded."

"Patrick was very clear to us in the beginning: He did not want to repeat what he had already done. And by the way, it’s been 20-plus years so he couldn’t possibly be that same person anymore," Kurtzman said at the time. "So the question becomes: What has happened to him in that period of time? Have there been occurrences that force him to reckon with choices that he’s made in his life? How do you hold on to being the person everybody loved when the circumstances around you may have changed so radically? Those are the big questions that we’re asking."

Kurtzman also hinted that Stewart, who is an executive producer on Star Trek: Picard, shared insight on what their creative conversations surrounding the series have been.

"Patrick didn’t want to put handcuffs on us in any way by saying, 'I don’t want to do this and I don’t want to do that.' He said, 'I want you to have the freedom to explore this character from a new perspective and I will always know in my gut if it feels like something he would or wouldn’t do,'" he shared. "That’s the conversation that we have as we’re building it scene to scene."

In addition to Stewart, Star Trek: Picard stars Alison Pill, Michelle Hurd, Evan Evagora, Isa Briones, Santiago Cabrera and Harry Treadaway.

Star Trek: Picard launches later this year on CBS All Access.

