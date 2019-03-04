Patrick Stewart's Star Trek series has added to its cast.

Santiago Cabrera (Salvation) and Michelle Hurd (Blindspot) have been tapped as series regulars on the CBS All Access drama centered on Stewart's Jean-Luc Picard, the streaming service announced Monday.

The untitled Star Trek series features Stewart reprising his iconic role as Picard, which will follow the iconic character in the next chapter of his life. Production on the 14-episode series is expected to begin in the Los Angeles area within the next two months.

"Nobody really knows what we’re really doing yet and we’re planning on keeping it that way for a while," Star Trek executive producer Alex Kurtzman told a handful of reporters, including ET, in January at the Television Critics Association press tour.

"Patrick was very clear to us in the beginning: He did not want to repeat what he had already done. And by the way, it’s been 20-plus years so he couldn’t possibly be that same person anymore," he continued. "So the question becomes: What has happened to him in that period of time? Have there been occurrences that force him to reckon with choices that he’s made in his life? How do you hold on to being the person everybody loved when the circumstances around you may have changed so radically? Those are the big questions that we’re asking."

Stewart played Captain Picard on Star Trek: The Next Generation for seven seasons from 1987 to 1994. He reprised his role in the movies Star Trek Generations (1994), Star Trek: First Contact (1996), Star Trek: Insurrection (1998) and Star Trek: Nemesis (2002).

This is just the latest in CBS All Access' expanding Star Trek universe. The streaming service premiered Star Trek: Discovery in 2017, with its second season currently airing (it has also been renewed for a third season); a series of shorts titled Star Trek: Short Treks; a Michelle Yeoh spinoff about Section 31; and an animated comedy series, Lower Decks.

Patrick Stewart's Jean-Luc Picard series launches at the end of 2019 on CBS All Access.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Star Trek' Boss Reveals New Details on Patrick Stewart's Jean-Luc Picard Series

Patrick Stewart to Reprise 'Star Trek' Jean-Luc Picard Role In New CBS All Access Series

Related Gallery