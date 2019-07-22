Grab a milkshake and settle into your favorite booth at Pop's because there's a whole lot of Riverdale goodness coming your way!

Stars KJ Apa, Cole Sprouse, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Madelaine Petsch and creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa took the stage in Comic-Con's iconic Hall H on Sunday and they dished a piping hot serving of spoilers for the excited crowd.

The one-hour panel, which was moderated by ET’s Leanne Aguilera, was packed with shocking revelations and exclusive details about the drama's upcoming fourth season – including a deadly Halloween episode, Jughead's new prep school and the actors' "dream dates" for Bughead, Varchie and Choni!

Keep reading for all highlights from the Riverdale panel at Comic-Con...

What Happened to Jughead in the Season 3 Finale?

"This season, that’s one of our big mysteries, obviously, what happened to Jughead and the kids that night?" showrunner Aguirre-Sacasa asked. "In the middle of the season, our midseason finale is that night depicted in the flash-forward. And in episodes leading up to it, we’re going to flash-forward to other events from that night and immediately after that night. So, you’ll start to kind of piece it together, I think."



As fans know, the last season drew to a close with some haunting images of Betty, Archie and Veronica in the middle of the woods amid spring break, wearing very little yet doused in blood – watching Jughead’s beloved cap burn in a fire.



Although the imagery is eerie and unsettling, Sprouse readily admitted that his first reaction was relief that his persona was no longer going to be so closely tied to the hat.



"No more smelly hat," he joked to the audience, before adding, "No, I like it. I think the beanie and the whoopee cap has served as the most iconic symbol for the Archie comics for 75 years, aside from KJ’s rooster top. And I think the act of burning it is a really good hook. I think it’s really interesting."

We're Finally Getting a Halloween Episode!

Praise the Gargoyle King! It was revealed that the dark drama is finally getting a Halloween episode, which will air on Wednesday, Oct. 30. "It's episode four. We've never been able to do a Halloween episode because of scheduling and it's just never worked out," the Aguirre-Sacasa explained. "We've got a really fun, spooky episode for everyone."

And when Reinhart cryptically asked, "Does someone die?" Aguirre-Sacasa was quick to confirm: "Yes, someone dies, but no one at this table!"

Although we don't know who's going to get axed in the episode, the showrunner did spill that he's already thinking about the characters' costumes. "I know what Archie’s gonna be dressed as and we’re trying to get clearance on some DC comic book characters for Cheryl and Toni (Vanessa Morgan)," he revealed before joking, "And Betty is at home giving out candy to trick-or-treaters. No fun allowed for Betty. No, no, no, you’ve got a fun story, a scary story."

The Stars Spilled Ideal Dates for Riverdale's Top 3 Couples

In addition to our Riverdale romance rundown, the stars were also asked to reveal their perfect date ideas for their onscreen relationships, and their answers were seriously swoonworthy!

Petsch revealed that she knows exactly what she'd like to see from Cheryl and Toni's ideal date. "Our perfect date would be going on our motorcycle and just, you know, going down the block. Staying at home and watching a movie," she shared.

As for Bughead? "I was thinking probably, like, an exit game – an escape room," Reinhart said. "We’d solve it in, like, half a second."



To which Sprouse added, "You can’t escape from your feelings."



And when Apa and Mendes were asked to describe Archie and Veronica’s ideal night, Sprouse was quick to offer his opinion: "A shower," which caused the audience to erupt with cheers and laughter.

"Another fireside rendezvous," Mendes offered with a smirk.

Jughead's Going to a New Prep School

Once again, Jughead will be saying goodbye to Riverdale High and will be introducing fans to a new school in town.

"Jughead gets whisked away on a scholarship to a very, sort of, Gossip Girl, Upper East Side, preppy, pretentious, richy-rich, silver spoon [school,] and he's going to be the new blood,' Sprouse shared. "But yeah, I think it's fun. And the school also kind of serves -- I assume, maybe I'm just speaking out of turn here -- but it serves as the setting for the flash-forward."

"Yeah," Aguirre-Sacasa agreed. "One of the biggest mysteries of the season is kind of centered around Jughead at the new school, which is also going to be a big rival school for Riverdale High. So Archie and the Bulldogs will be having a football game against the Stonewall Stags."



The gang also discussed the upcoming episode paying tribute to Luke Perry, which will include guest star Shannen Doherty, as well as Molly Ringwald’s full-time arrival on Riverdale. Check it all out in the video above!

Season four of Riverdale premieres Wednesday, Oct. 9 at 8 p.m. EST/PST on The CW.



