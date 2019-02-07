Not everyone gets to ride on the back of a motorcycle with Maverick!

Jennifer Connelly is the lucky lady who is co-starring alongside Tom Cruise in the highly anticipated sequel, Top Gun: Maverick, which is set to hit theaters in June 2020.

"I’m so excited about it! I’m making it, and I go to work and I’m like, ‘This is great,’” the 48-year-old actress tells ET’s Deidre Behar at the Alita: Battle Angel press junket in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Connelly has full confidence in the film, which is a sequel to the 1986 classic.

"It was wonderful and it was reassuring because I felt like, ‘Oh yeah, this is gonna work, because, the way they’re approaching it, the way they’re talking about it, the way they’re shooting it, it made me happy and I think it’ll make fans happy. It really feels… I really believe in the direction they’re taking it,” she explains.

Connelly also got a chance to hit the “Highway to the Dangerzone” with Cruise, when she was photographed riding on the back of his motorcycle last November while filming a scene for the movie.

"That was a fast motorcycle,” she tells ET, adding of Cruise, "He’s an excellent driver. I was marvelling at it, actually, because we had this scene, we were doing that and we raced down the street and we pull up at the house that’s supposed to be my house and like, not once, was it even half of an inch off. Every time it was zoom down the street and then stop perfectly exactly on the mark. He’s got skills! For sure.”

Cruise is reprising his role as Maverick, and Connelly has loved working with the action star for the part.

"It’s been really fun. He’s so passionate about what he’s doing,” she says. "He’s so committed. He’s so dedicated. I have so much respect for that. It’s really been a privilege."

While there’s still plenty of time to wait for the Top Gun sequel, Connelly’s latest project, Alita: Battle Angel is set to hit theaters next week. She admitted that she was originally attracted to the project because of legendary director and cinematographer James Cameron’s involvement, but has also been wowed by the distinctive characters.

"Alita herself as a character. I love that there was this young girl who is this kind of hero at the center of this film,” she says. "I liked that that girl was out there, that she wasn’t cynical, she found beauty everywhere, she was without bias. She had a certain purity to her, but she was also capable of violence and had to reconcile that and that kind of anger and those destructive tendencies."

Alita: Battle Angel is in theaters Feb. 14.

