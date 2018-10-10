Tom Cruise may be 56 years old but clearly isn’t slowing down -- and frankly, he's never looked better!

The chiseled leading man was recently photographed cracking a smile while filming a scene for the long-gestating sequel to his career-making role in 1986’s Top Gun. In the scene, filmed in Coronado, California, outside San Diego, Cruise sports jeans and a navy bomber jacket as he climbs onto a sleek motorcycle while surrounded by crew members.

The film finds the hot shot pilot, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, decades later working with pilot trainee Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), son of Nick “Goose" Bradshaw (Anthony Edwards), Maverick’s partner in the original who tragically dies. The new film will explore dogfighting among fighter jets in the age of drones.

Teller was chosen from a crop of Hollywood’s most promising rising actors including Dylan O’Brien, Nicholas Hoult and Glen Powell, who took the initial loss in stride, sharing a playful post afterward.

“I’m taking down all the Tom Cruise posters in my bedroom,” he wrote alongside a retweet of the casting news. “Maybe, I’ll leave one. Two for symmetry. Okay, the posters are staying.”

It turns out his charm and determination paid off, landing him another role in the sequel, titled Top Gun: Maverick. He celebrated with yet another clever post, this time on Instagram.

“Guess some things aren’t so classified…It’s now official. I’m headed to TOP GUN,” he captioned a photo of himself posing in front of a classic fighter jet. “This movie is one of the reasons I became an actor. It’s why I always go low after a high-five, always fall in love with my teachers, say things like ‘clean ‘em and fry ‘em’ on a daily basis, end volleyball games in oiled-up flexing, and why I can blame all my speeding tickets on Kenny Loggins.”

“In all seriousness, I just had my ten-year anniversary since moving from Austin to Los Angeles to give acting a shot,” he continued. “Victories are rare, dreams are mostly broken, so I am truly grateful for everyone in my life who’s helped me beat the odds to get into this flight suit. This role is a dream come true. Don’t ever give up. Missile Lock is Real. #IFeelTheNeed.”

Cruise, Powell and Teller are joined in the film by Jon Hamm, Ed Harris, Jennifer Connelly and Val Kilmer, who’s reprising his role as Maverick's rival, Tom “Iceman” Kazansky.

In late August, ET learned that the film’s release date had been pushed back a year, from 2019 to 2020, in order make time to perfect the filming of elaborate flight sequences, which don’t start shooting until next year.

