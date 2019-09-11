What's the fate of BH90210?

Luckily, Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth stopped by ET on Wednesday to dish on the finale of their six-episode reunion series, and if there's hope for a second season.

"It's kind of a cliffy-ish hanger," Garth tells ET's Brooke Anderson about Wednesday's final episode, which sees the actors waiting to see if the fictionalized Beverly Hills, 90210 reboot gets picked up, all the while the stars also deal with their own personal life drama.

The Fox series, which premiered last month, sees the two Beverly Hills, 90210 alums, along with Jason Priestley, Shannen Doherty, Ian Ziering, Brian Austin Green and Gabrielle Carteris, playing heightened versions of themselves. While fans have enjoyed seeing the OG cast reunite, they still want more!

"We don’t know yet [if there will be a season two]," Garth admits. "That’s the exciting thing. We're going to keep it under wraps for as long as possible."

While they wouldn't confirm another season, the actresses say that they would continue to play a mix of their "real world" personas and characters.

"The first season was really about getting to that place of making the reboot," Spelling explains. "So the fans will get to see [in] the second season more of their beloved characters."

This season, BH90210 viewers have witnessed a slew of exciting storylines, including seeing Garth and Priestley rekindle their on-screen romance, as well as Spelling and Green falling for each other again. So how much of this show was real and what was not?

For Garth, she clarifies that she and Priestley never had a real off-set romance, while Spelling shares that there was some real anxiety when reconnecting with her former on-screen husband.

"Brian and I were really good friends and we hadn’t seen each other in 20 years," Spelling explains. "He was the only one out of the cast I hadn’t seen in 20 years since we stopped filming. We talked about this and there's no rhyme or reason to it and we promised not to lose touch again. But yeah, there was that kind of anxiety about seeing someone and someone [whom you] played romantically all those years together. So we kind of seeded that into the show."

As far as how the BH90210 love stories will move forward if there is a second season, the stars say they will most likely give fans what they want.

"I think the fans want to somehow, in this parallel universe, see Tori and Brian [together] because they love Donna and David," Spelling says. "And they want to see Jason and Jennie because they love Brandon and Kelly."

With Garth adding, "It's so sweet. I love that the fans have that much invested in the characters. Then and now."

The BH90210 season finale airs Wednesday, Sept. 11 at 9 p.m. on Fox. See more on the reboot in the video below.

