Brad Pitt Makes a Surprise Appearance at Kanye West's Sunday Service

Kanye West had a special visitor at this week's Sunday Service!

Brad Pitt stopped by the service, which was held in Watts, California, this week. According to pics shared on social media, the 55-year-old actor wore khaki pants, a taupe T-shirt and his newsboy cap to the service, where he was spotted dancing in the crowd.

AYEEEE!!!!! 🙏🏽



This Kanye Sunday Service is really good!! Like a normal Sunday worship experience pic.twitter.com/8ikxatuafX — 1st Team All Common Sense (@MrRoscoes) September 1, 2019

In addition to posing with a fan, Pitt also shared a sweet moment with West, who he stood behind for much of the service, as seen on Khloe Kardashian's Instagram Story.

Khloe Kardashian

Kim Kardashian West, Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian and others were also present at the service, which, according to TMZ, Brad had attended one time prior. Other celebs including Dave Chappelle, Katy Perry and Diplo have attended Kanye's service in the past.

Sunday Service in Watts today pic.twitter.com/Yofl72yDEg — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 1, 2019

Pitt's attendance comes just days after he was spotted wearing a very similar outfit at the 76th Venice Film Festival in Italy, where he also showed off some new tattoos.

While at a press conference regarding Ad Astra, the film he was promoting, Pitt spoke about the dangers of toxic masculinity, which the movie delves into.

"In retrospect, I look back on our early conversations -- James [Gray, the film's director] and I -- and what we were really digging at, without labeling it so much, was this definition of masculinity," Pitt said, according to the The Daily Beast. "Having grown up in an era where we were taught to be strong, not show weakness, don't be disrespected, and so on and so forth, there's certain value in that as far as entering into the world and holding your own, but there's also a barrier that's created with this kind of embracing of the self, because you're denying, to a sense, those pains or the things [that make] you feel shame, whether real or imagined, the regrets in one's life."

"Looking back, we were asking the question: Does actually being more open provide you with a better relationship with your loved ones, with your parents, with your kids, and with yourself?" he added.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Gwen Stefani Can't Get Over Kanye West's Sunday Service Version of No Doubt's 'Don't Speak'

Kirk Franklin Shares His Thoughts on Kanye West's Sunday Service (Exclusive)

Saint West Makes His Choir Debut at Kanye West's Sunday Service -- Watch!

Related Gallery