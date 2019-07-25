Gwen Stefani couldn't be more impressed with Kanye West's latest Sunday Service.

The No Doubt rocker took to Instagram late Wednesday, sharing a video that was taken during West's worship gathering over the weekend. If you listen closely, you'll hear the crowd singing along to a version of her band's 1995 hit, "Don't Speak," modifying the iconic chorus lyrics to "Lord speak, we know your words bring healing / the pain was real we're feeling / please help us 'cause it hurts."

Clearly, Stefani couldn't get enough of the spiritual cover.

"My goodness my heart is so full hearing this incredible version of Don’t Speak / Lord Speaks," she gushed on all of her social media platforms. "I'm in shock hearing this song turned into a worship song at Kanye's Sunday Service."

"I literally started crying 😢," she continued. "Thank u @KimKardashian. Please send me whole version Kanye #truth #thisiswhatthetruthfeelslike #dontwasteyourpain."

No word yet on whether Yeezy has honored Stefani's request for the full version, but his wife, Kim Kardashian West, did respond to the singer via Twitter:

Late last month, ET exclusively spoke with gospel legend Kirk Franklin at the 2019 BET Awards, where he shared his thoughts on West's Sunday Service.

"If Kanye's doing it, then we gotta do it," he said on the red carpet with a laugh. "That's my little brother, man. That thing, you know, let the music heal him."

Franklin continued on, telling ET that he and Ye have actually had many conversations about how to go about crafting the music-centric weekly gathering.

"We talk through 'em. We talk through 'em as brothers," he revealed. "We're always having conversations and I'm so proud to see the music do what it's created to do -- to heal people. And it can heal everybody."

Hear more in the video below.

