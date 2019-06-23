Kirk Franklin is offering Kanye West’s Sunday Service his seal of approval!



While on hand at the 2019 BET Awards, the gospel legend discussed the rapper’s weekly musical event with ET’s Kevin Frazier while touching upon the relaunch of BET’s Sunday Best on June 30 -- a singing competition, hosted by Franklin, focusing on undiscovered gospel talent.



“Well, you know, if Kanye’s doing it, then we gotta do it,” he said on the red carpet with a laugh. Later, he hinted that Sunday Service has been a big source of positivity for West, stating, “That’s my little brother, man. That thing, you know, let the music heal him.”



Although the 49-year-old singer didn’t reveal whether or not he has attended a Sunday Service, he did share that he and West have had many conversations about how to go about crafting the music-centric weekly gathering.



“Well, you know, we talk through ‘em. We talk through ‘em as brothers,” Franklin shared. “We’re always having conversations and I’m so proud to see the music do what it’s created to do – to heal people. And it can heal everybody.”



For months, West’s Sunday Service was a source of intrigue, thanks to countless videos from his wife, Kim Kardashian West, who has documented the joyous performances, as well as her daughter, North’s, dancing and singing skills during the service.



Then, in April, West, his massive band and gospel choir, headed to Coachella to give concertgoers a special performance for Easter Sunday.



And just this month, the couple’s son, Saint, made his debut in the choir. Kardashian West shared the news with a touching clip showing North helping her little brother as they made their way through Sinead O'Connor's "Nothing Compares 2 U."

I forgot to post last weeks Sunday Service . This was Saints first time singing in the choir so North made sure he knew the words. pic.twitter.com/nA3IqRNtTY — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 3, 2019

See more on West’s Sunday Service below.

