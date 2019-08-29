Brad Pitt Appears to Have a New Tattoo Next to His Angelina Jolie Ink

Brad Pitt's tattoos were on full display when he showed up to the 76th Venice Film Festival on Wednesday.

The 55-year-old actor rarely wears short-sleeves but when photographers spotted him getting off a boat in the City of Water, he was sporting a taupe T-shirt, dark pants and his favorite newsboy hat.

The look showed off Pitt's many tattoos, and it appears he has some new black ink of a tall skinny man standing over his smaller shadow. Some fans speculate this is in reference to his role in The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, as the 2008 film had a similar design on one of its movie posters.

The ink is placed alongside the tattoo Pitt got in honor of Angelina Jolie five years ago when the two got married. That design is based off a poem by Rumi, and reads: "There exists a field, beyond all notions of right and wrong. I will meet you there."

The mysterious man on his upper arm joins an array of other ink that Pitt has, mostly in honor of his family and Jolie, who filed for divorce from him in 2016. He has the 44-year-old actress' birthday, June 4, 1975, on his torso and several lines on his back that Jolie reportedly inked herself.

On his right forearm, Pitt has a long, skinny cross that includes the initials of his family members, including Jolie and their six children.

In addition, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star has another arm tattoo of Ötzi the Iceman.

Pitt is in Venice to promote his new movie, Ad Astra, and posed with his co-stars, Liv Tyler and Ruth Negga, along with director James Gray, at a photocall for the film on Thursday. While his tats were covered up this time, the A-lister couldn't part from his newsboy hat.

The movie, also starring Tommy Lee Jones and Donald Sutherland, is about an astronaut (Pitt) who travels to the outer edges of the solar system to find his father (Jones) and unravel a mystery that threatens the survival of our planet. He uncovers secrets that challenge the nature of human existence and Earth's place in the cosmos.

Back in October 2017, Pitt was spotted doing one of his own stunts for the movie, and a source told ET at the time that he was quite friendly during the filming. "When he’s not on set filming, he hangs out in his trailer,” the source said. "He’s never late and he always arrives to set ready to work."

"Physically, he looks fantastic," ET was told. "Brad is very friendly and genuine with everyone on set."

Ad Astra hits theaters on Sept. 19. Check out the trailer:

