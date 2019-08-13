Brad Pitt Is Extra Suave in All-Beige Look With a Fedora: Pics!

Classic movie star!

Brad Pitt channeled Old Hollywood at the Mexico City premiere of his new Quentin Tarantino film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, on Monday night. The 55-year-old actor looked dapper in an all-beige ensemble at the Toreo Parque Central.

Pitt paired a tan suit with a slightly darker brown collared shirt and a woven beige fedora. He wore his salt-and-pepper locks down and shaggy under the hat.

The Oscar winner was not joined by his co-stars, Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie. The A-listers have been traveling the globe to promote the new film about a leading man (DiCaprio) and his stunt double (Pitt).

Getty Images

ET spoke with Pitt last month at the film's Los Angeles premiere.

"He's a good egg, and I'm really happy the restraining order was lifted off of me so we were able to work again," Pitt joked of working with DiCaprio. "He's a great egg. We come from the same circle, and I really admire his taste and his choices and I'm really happy this one lined up for us."

