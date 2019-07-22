Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt are sharing the screen for the first time in Quentin Tarantino's new sprawling period drama Once Upon a Time In Hollywood, and it seems that the pair have forged a real-life friendship that mirrors their on-screen bond.

Pitt walked the red carpet at the film's Los Angeles premiere on Monday, and opened up to ET's Keltie Knight about working opposite his fellow Oscar winner.

"He's a good egg, and I'm really happy the restraining order was lifted off of me, so we were able to work together," Pitt joked. "No, he's a great egg. We come from the same circles and I really admire his taste and his choices. I'm really happy this one lined up for us."

As for DiCaprio's role in the movie -- in which he plays a fading Hollywood star struggling to remain relevant in the late 1960s -- Pitt teased that DiCaprio delivers a stellar, tragically comedic performance.

"His character in this is hilarious," Pitt stressed. "He throws one of the best tantrums ever laid down on film."

Meanwhile, DiCaprio shared some equally appreciative sentiments about his on-screen bestie, explaining to ET that the chemistry between himself and Pitt "really came naturally."

'We both live in Los Angeles and this is about the changing of the culture in the late 60s, and we understand these dynamics of these professional relationships that also turn into families," DiCaprio explained.

"Quentin gave us this amazing backstory of our characters and what we've been through and it was one of the more easy, sort of natural fits that I've ever experienced," he added. "Because we kind of knew who these guys were."

Once Upon a Time In Hollywood -- which also stars a massive ensemble cast including Margot Robbie, Al Pacino, Timothy Olyphant, Austin Butler, Dakota Fanning, Kurt Russell, the late Luke Perry and many others -- hits theaters July 26.

