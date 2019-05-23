Margot Robbie really got into character for her latest Cannes Film Festival event.

The actress channeled the late Sharon Tate for the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood photocall in France on Wednesday. Robbie, 28, who portrays the slain actress in the Quentin Tarantino-directed film, wore the same hairstyle Tate did when she attended the film festival in 1968.

Robbie parted her blonde locks down the middle and braided a couple of strands in the front, the same way that Tate did in the late '60s. For the event, she wore a white off-the-shoulder Chanel frock with silver heels.

Robbie was also joined by Tarantino and her Once Upon a Time in Hollywood co-stars, Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood debuted at Cannes on Tuesday night, and has already been well-received. A new trailer dropped that same day, revving up more excitement for the film. The movie, which is set in 1969 and tells the story of actor Rick Dalton (DiCaprio) and his longtime friend and stunt double, Cliff Booth (Pitt), hits theaters on July 26.

