Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio are continuing to dazzle fans while promoting their highly anticipated film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

The two superstars posed together at the photocall for the Quentin Tarantino-directed movie at the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, on Wednesday, looking handsome and happy. Pitt put his arm around DiCaprio, the two beaming as they promoted their movie.

Pitt wore his signature newsboy cap and dressed casual in all black for the photocall, while DiCaprio sported a navy blue suit.

The A-list duo also posed with Tarantino and their co-star, Margot Robbie, who looked chic in a white dress.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood debuted at Cannes on Tuesday night, and has already been well-received. According to multiple reports, it received a standing ovation that lasted more than five minutes.

Interestingly enough, the project isn't the first time 55-year-old Pitt and 44-year-old DiCaprio have appeared together on-screen. They were both in a 2015 short film directed by Martin Scorsese called The Audition, playing fictionalized versions of themselves.

Meanwhile, a new trailer for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood dropped on Tuesday, revving up more excitement for the film. The movie -- which is set in 1969 and tells the story of actor Rick Dalton (DiCaprio) and his longtime friend and stunt double Cliff Booth (Pitt) -- hits theaters on July 26. The all-star cast also includes Al Pacino, Dakota Fanning, Kurt Russell, Lena Dunham, Timothy Olyphant and the late Luke Perry in his final onscreen role.

Watch the trailer below:

