Leonardo DiCaprio appears to be having a blast in Cannes, France!

The 44-year-old actor walked the red carpet at the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday, to promote his latest film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

DiCaprio, who plays actor Rick Dalton in the Quentin Tarantino-directed film, pulled out all the stops for the outing, stepping out in a luxurious tux from Giorgio Armani.

Mike Marsland/WireImage

The actor's girlfriend, Camila Morrone, was also in attendance, showing her support for her beau's new movie. The 21-year-old model walked the red carpet solo in a stunning strapless Miu Miu gown paired with gorgeous jewels from Bulgari.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Although the two didn't pose together on the red carpet, paparazzi pics taken over the weekend prove that DiCaprio is quite the doting boyfriend. He was spotted snapping an artsy pic of Morrone, chic in a black-and-white polka dot dress by Alessandra Rich, on his cell phone while the two were walking around Cannes.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood hits theaters July 26. In the meantime, check out other summer movies to add to your calendar here and watch the video below for more on DiCaprio.

RELATED CONTENT:

Brad Pitt Hits the Red Carpet for His First Cannes Film Festival in 7 Years

'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood': Leonardo DiCaprio Is a Has-Been Star in New Trailer

Leonardo DiCaprio Snaps Photos of Girlfriend Camila Morrone at Cannes

Related Gallery