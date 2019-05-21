Brad Pitt is looking as dapper as ever in Cannes, France!

The 55-year-old actor stepped out for the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday to attend the premiere screening of his latest film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Rocking stylish shades with a classic black tuxedo and bow tie, Pitt stole the show while posing for photographers on the red carpet.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

He was later joined by two of his Once Upon a Time in Hollywood co-stars, Margot Robbie and Leonardo DiCaprio, along with director Quentin Tarantino.

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

This marks Pitt's first red carpet appearance at Cannes in seven years and his first since filing for divorce from ex-wife Angelina Jolie. He last attended the festival in 2012, when he was promoting Killing Them Softly.

Anthony Harvey/Getty Images

A source told ET earlier on Tuesday that there's "no more drama" between Pitt and Jolie after the two officially became single last month while they continue to finalize their divorce.

"They both knew they needed to move forward with their lives," the source said, adding that their No. 1 priority right now is the six children they share. "All of the dust has settled. They are and have always been focused on what is best for the children."

