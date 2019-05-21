Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's relationship is better than ever!

A source tells ET that Pitt, 55, and Jolie, 43, finally realized that they needed to put their differences aside to work out what was best for their No. 1 priority -- their kids. This comes just over a month after they officially became single while they continue to finalize their divorce.

"They both knew they needed to move forward with their lives. There’s no more drama. All of the dust has settled," the source says. "They are and have always been focused on what is best for the children."

The source notes that the former couple’s six children -- Maddox, 17, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shilo, 12, and 10-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne -- are proud of their parents and that the kids continue to see Pitt several times during the week when they’re not with Jolie.

A source previously told ET that working out a custody schedule has "made a huge difference for the whole family."

"The schedule has alleviated any of the planning pressures Brad and Angelina have faced in the past," the source told ET last month. "Now the kids spend time with both their parents and are happy and thriving."

ET's current source adds that Pitt remains focused on work and his career. The source says that Pitt was back on set in the last month shooting pick-up scenes for Ad Astra, an upcoming sci-fi film that's set to be released in September.

In addition to Ad Astra, Pitt is also set to star in Quentin Tarantino's upcoming flick, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Pitt is currently in Cannes for the premiere of the highly anticipated film, which dropped its first-full length trailer on Tuesday.

Ahead of the premiere, Tarantino released a letter asking the audience at Cannes to refrain from divulging spoilers.

"The cast and crew worked so hard to create something original," he wrote of the cast, which also includes Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie, Margaret Qualley, Al Pacino, Luke Perry and many more. "And I only ask that everyone avoids revealing anything that would prevent later audiences from experiencing the film in the same way."

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood hits theaters July 26.

