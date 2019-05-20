Leonardo DiCaprio Snaps Photos of Girlfriend Camila Morrone at Cannes

Leonardo DiCaprio is the perfect Instagram boyfriend!

Over the weekend, the 44-year-old actor supported his girlfriend, Camila Morrone, by snapping an arty pic for her in Cannes. Morrone, 21, is at the French festival to promote her latest flick, Mickey and the Bear, while DiCaprio has both And We Go Green and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

For the impromptu photo shoot, Morrone sported a midi, black-and-white polka dot dress by Alessandra Rich, while DiCaprio kept it casual in black pants, a white sweatshirt and a backward baseball cap. As DiCaprio snapped away with his cell phone, Morrone stood on one leg, threw her head back in the air and placed her arms in a graceful pose.

Morrone shared a pic of herself in the dress to her Instagram account, where she's smiling and waving at fans as she walks by. "Press day jazz," she captioned the shot.

The couple first sparked romance rumors in December 2017 and have since rarely made public appearances. Last summer, a source did spot the pair dining at Taverna Tony in Malibu, where they refrained from any PDA.

"There wasn't any touching, but they were definitely talking throughout the meal," the eyewitness said. "He had his head down the entire time, like he didn't want people to notice him."

Back in November, they were also seen together at the UEFA Champions League Group C match in Paris, France, an event that they attended with DJ Snake and Mick Jagger.

