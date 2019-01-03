News

Leonardo DiCaprio's Girlfriend Camila Morrone Visits Spot Where He Filmed 'The Beach' in Thailand 20 Years Ago

By Paige Gawley‍
Camila Morrone and Leonardo DiCaprio
Jesse Grant/Getty Images / Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfriend traveled to an iconic island location.

Camila Morrone, a 21-year-old model, took to Instagram to share a snap of herself at Ko Phi Phi Le, an island off the coast of Thailand where DiCaprio, 44, filmed The Beach in 1999.

In the pic, fans see Morrone's back as she stares off into the distance from a boat while wearing a white, backless top and a leopard print wrap. "Ko Phi Phi Le 🦋🙏🏼," she captioned the shot.

Ko Phi Phi Le 🦋🙏🏼

Fans will recognize the setting of Morrone's pictures as filming locations for The Beach, a thriller that followed DiCaprio's Richard as he traveled to a supposed isolated island paradise. Production for the film began in January 1999, when DiCaprio was older than his now-girlfriend at age 24.

Leonardo DiCaprio
20th Century-Fox/Getty Images
Leonardo DiCaprio
20th Century-Fox/Getty Images
'The Beach'
EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP/Getty Images

 While on her getaway in Thailand, Morrone has shared many snaps, including pics of her visit to an elephant sanctuary and shots of her food.

Best food ever

💖🙏🏼 #Thailand

The couple was most recently photographed together at the UEFA Champions League Group C match in Paris, France, back in November. They attended the sporting event with DJ Snake and Mick Jagger.

Camila Morrone, Leonardo DiCaprio, DJ Snake and Mick Jagger
Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

