Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfriend traveled to an iconic island location.

Camila Morrone, a 21-year-old model, took to Instagram to share a snap of herself at Ko Phi Phi Le, an island off the coast of Thailand where DiCaprio, 44, filmed The Beach in 1999.

In the pic, fans see Morrone's back as she stares off into the distance from a boat while wearing a white, backless top and a leopard print wrap. "Ko Phi Phi Le 🦋🙏🏼," she captioned the shot.

Fans will recognize the setting of Morrone's pictures as filming locations for The Beach , a thriller that followed DiCaprio's Richard as he traveled to a supposed isolated island paradise. Production for the film began in January 1999, when DiCaprio was older than his now-girlfriend at age 24.

20th Century-Fox/Getty Images

20th Century-Fox/Getty Images

EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP/Getty Images

While on her getaway in Thailand, Morrone has shared many snaps, including pics of her visit to an elephant sanctuary and shots of her food.

The couple was most recently photographed together at the UEFA Champions League Group C match in Paris, France, back in November. They attended the sporting event with DJ Snake and Mick Jagger.

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Watch the video below for more on DiCaprio:

RELATED CONTENT:

The Story Behind Why Leonardo DiCaprio Returned Gifted Oscar Last Year

Leonardo DiCaprio Celebrates His 44th Birthday With Star-Studded Bash -- Pics!

Leonardo DiCaprio & Martin Scorsese to Reunite for 'Killers of the Flower Moon'

Related Gallery