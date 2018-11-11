Leonardo DiCaprio knows how to throw a birthday bash!

The actor threw a star-studded soiree at a members-only club in Beverly Hills on Saturday, in celebration of his 44th birthday. ET has learned that the high-profile guest list of 300 included Beyonce, Jay Z, Jennifer Aniston, Gwyneth Paltrow and new hubby Brad Falchuk, as well as DiCaprio's longtime pal, Tobey Maguire

Aniston was spotted arriving at the Spring Place venue in dark jeans and black top, with black wedge booties.

Backgrid

E! News reports that the party followed a more intimate birthday dinner, where Oprah Winfrey was among the guests. People notes that Jay Z and Beyonce were among the first to arrive for the bash, which was also attended by Larry David, Sacha Baron Cohen, Tony Romo and Chace Crawford.

DiCaprio also spent his birthday weekend thanking first responders to the raging California wildfires, while advocating for change as the out of control blazes continued throughout the state.

"The reason these wildfires have worsened is because of climate change and a historic drought.," he tweeted on Saturday. "Helping victims and fire relief efforts in our state should not be a partisan issue."

The reason these wildfires have worsened is because of climate change and a historic drought. Helping victims and fire relief efforts in our state should not be a partisan issue. https://t.co/WiBnppsr3m — Leonardo DiCaprio (@LeoDiCaprio) November 10, 2018

In more news that might make you feel old, DiCaprio's iconic rendition of Romeo + Juliet, in which he starred alongside Claire Danes, celebrated its 22nd birthday earlier this year! See more on the Baz Luhrmann film in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Leonardo DiCaprio and Claire Danes' 'Romeo + Juliet' Turns 22!

Leonardo DiCaprio Has Star-Studded Beach Party Before Date Night With Camila Morrone (Exclusive)

Mark Wahlberg Recalls 'Basketball Diaries' Feud With Leonardo DiCaprio: 'He Didn't Want Me' in the Movie

Related Gallery