Fashion

'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' Cast Brings Star-Powered Glamour to Cannes Film Festival

By Amy Lee‍
Margot Robbie, Leonardo Dicaprio and Brad Pitt at Cannes
ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP/Getty Images

Margot Robbie, Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt are bringing major star power to the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival. 

The trio, who star in the highly anticipated Quentin Tarantino-directed film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, slayed the red carpet at the movie's screening on Tuesday. 

Robbie was gorgeous in a beaded tunic from Chanel adorned with a bow and pink camellia flower, paired with beaded pants and pointed-toe black shoes. For glam, the Australian beauty let her blonde tresses down, complemented by soft smoky eyes and a glossy pink lip. 

DiCaprio, in Giorgio Armani, and Pitt coordinated in similar black tuxedos and bow ties. Tarantino looked dapper in a black suit and tie. 

Brad Pitt, Leonardo Dicaprio, Quentin Tarantino and Margot Robbie at Cannes
Gisela Schober/Getty Images
Margot Robbie, Leonardo Dicaprio and Brad Pitt at Cannes
ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP/Getty Images
Margot Robbie at Cannes Film Festival
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Dakota Fanning, who also stars in the film, looked regal in a stunning pale pink Giorgio Armani Privé gown accented with a light yellow sash and Chopard jewelry. Her little sister, Elle, channeled 1950s glamour in a Dior ensemble of a voluminous silk blouse, a full navy blue tulle skirt and a wide-brimmed raffia hat. 

Dakota Fanning at Cannes Film Festival
Mike Marsland/WireImage

Elle had a little bit of a scare at a dinner Monday night when she fainted while she was seated next to Dakota, Variety reported. The Teen Spirit actress addressed the incident on Instagram saying, "it's all good!!"  

Elle Fanning at Cannes Film Festival
Gisela Schober/Getty Images

DiCaprio's girlfriend, Camila Morrone, also made an appearance in support of her beau. The 21-year-old model walked the red carpet solo in a feather-trimmed custom Miu Miu dress and Bulgari jewelry. 

Camilla Morrone at 2019 Cannes Film Festival
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Watch the film's newest trailer ahead: 

'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' Red Band Trailer

RELATED CONTENT:

Brad Pitt Hits the Red Carpet for His First Cannes Film Festival in 7 Years

Quentin Tarantino Asks Cannes Attendees Not to Share 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' Spoilers

Leonardo DiCaprio's Girlfriend Camila Morrone Shows Support for 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' at Cannes

 