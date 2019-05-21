Margot Robbie, Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt are bringing major star power to the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival.

The trio, who star in the highly anticipated Quentin Tarantino-directed film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, slayed the red carpet at the movie's screening on Tuesday.

Robbie was gorgeous in a beaded tunic from Chanel adorned with a bow and pink camellia flower, paired with beaded pants and pointed-toe black shoes. For glam, the Australian beauty let her blonde tresses down, complemented by soft smoky eyes and a glossy pink lip.

DiCaprio, in Giorgio Armani, and Pitt coordinated in similar black tuxedos and bow ties. Tarantino looked dapper in a black suit and tie.

Gisela Schober/Getty Images

ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP/Getty Images

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Dakota Fanning, who also stars in the film, looked regal in a stunning pale pink Giorgio Armani Privé gown accented with a light yellow sash and Chopard jewelry. Her little sister, Elle, channeled 1950s glamour in a Dior ensemble of a voluminous silk blouse, a full navy blue tulle skirt and a wide-brimmed raffia hat.

Mike Marsland/WireImage

Elle had a little bit of a scare at a dinner Monday night when she fainted while she was seated next to Dakota, Variety reported. The Teen Spirit actress addressed the incident on Instagram saying, "it's all good!!"

Gisela Schober/Getty Images

DiCaprio's girlfriend, Camila Morrone, also made an appearance in support of her beau. The 21-year-old model walked the red carpet solo in a feather-trimmed custom Miu Miu dress and Bulgari jewelry.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Watch the film's newest trailer ahead:

Sign up for ET's newsletter! Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Brad Pitt Hits the Red Carpet for His First Cannes Film Festival in 7 Years

Quentin Tarantino Asks Cannes Attendees Not to Share 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' Spoilers

Leonardo DiCaprio's Girlfriend Camila Morrone Shows Support for 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' at Cannes