'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' Cast Brings Star-Powered Glamour to Cannes Film Festival
Margot Robbie, Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt are bringing major star power to the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival.
The trio, who star in the highly anticipated Quentin Tarantino-directed film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, slayed the red carpet at the movie's screening on Tuesday.
Robbie was gorgeous in a beaded tunic from Chanel adorned with a bow and pink camellia flower, paired with beaded pants and pointed-toe black shoes. For glam, the Australian beauty let her blonde tresses down, complemented by soft smoky eyes and a glossy pink lip.
DiCaprio, in Giorgio Armani, and Pitt coordinated in similar black tuxedos and bow ties. Tarantino looked dapper in a black suit and tie.
Dakota Fanning, who also stars in the film, looked regal in a stunning pale pink Giorgio Armani Privé gown accented with a light yellow sash and Chopard jewelry. Her little sister, Elle, channeled 1950s glamour in a Dior ensemble of a voluminous silk blouse, a full navy blue tulle skirt and a wide-brimmed raffia hat.
Elle had a little bit of a scare at a dinner Monday night when she fainted while she was seated next to Dakota, Variety reported. The Teen Spirit actress addressed the incident on Instagram saying, "it's all good!!"
DiCaprio's girlfriend, Camila Morrone, also made an appearance in support of her beau. The 21-year-old model walked the red carpet solo in a feather-trimmed custom Miu Miu dress and Bulgari jewelry.
Watch the film's newest trailer ahead:
