Brad Pitt is the latest heartthrob to take on space.

The 55-year-old actor stars as astronaut Roy McBride in Ad Astra. The first trailer for the film -- which also stars Liv Tyler, Tommy Lee Jones, Donald Sutherland and Ruth Negga -- was released in June.

The movie, directed by James Gray and produced by Pitt's production company, Plan B, is about an astronaut (Pitt) who travels to the outer edges of the solar system to find his father (Jones) and unravel a mystery that threatens the survival of our planet. He uncovers secrets that challenge the nature of human existence and Earth's place in the cosmos.

While scenes from the trailer are already being compared to Christopher Nolan's 2014 film Interstellar, Gray told Collider in 2017 that he hoped the film would feel realistic despite it being sci-fi. "The science-fiction genre is so tricky because there are elements of fantasy usually involved, and there are also fantastical elements,” he explained. “What I’m trying to do is the most realistic depiction of space travel that’s been put in a movie and to basically say, ‘Space is awfully hostile to us.’ It’s kind of a Heart of Darkness story about traveling to the outer edge of our solar system. I have a lot of hopes for it, but it is certainly ambitious."

In a second full trailer released in July, the relationship between McBride and his father is at the center of the preview, with Pitt delivering a monologue about their past and his decision to explore space as a profession. While there are plenty of jaw-dropping space sequences, the emotional weight of McBride new mission is the focus. The new footage will undoubtedly get people talking Oscar buzz for Pitt, who also has the high-profile release of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood coming out on July 26.

Back in October 2017, Pitt was spotted doing one of his own stunts for the movie, and a source told ET at the time that he was quite friendly during the filming. "When he’s not on set filming, he hangs out in his trailer,” the source said. "He’s never late and he always arrives to set ready to work."

"Physically, he looks fantastic," ET was told. "Brad is very friendly and genuine with everyone on set."

Ad Astra hits theaters on Sept. 19.

