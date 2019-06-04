Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are continuing to make their busy schedules work for their children.

ET has learned that the 55-year-old actor is still spending time with his six kids -- Maddox, 17, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and 10-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne -- even though they've been spotted with Jolie in New Mexico while she films her new wilderness thriller, Those Who Wish Me Dead. According to a source, a visitation schedule was actually created specifically for the situation and was put in place well over a month ago.

The source claims the former couple’s kids and Jolie have flown back to L.A. a few times since temporarily settling down in New Mexico, and that when the kids are back in L.A., they see their father. According to the source, Pitt also has tentative plans to fly to New Mexico during the summer months to see the kids for a few days; however, he hasn't done so yet. The source notes that the actor doesn't have a crazy work schedule this summer, which will allow him the flexibility to fly out to see his children.

"All is well. The kids are happy, which makes them [Brad and Angelina] happy," the source says. "There's no more conflict behind the scenes."

In May, the same source told ET that Pitt and Jolie finally realized that they needed to put their differences aside to work out what's best for their No. 1 priority -- their kids.

"They both knew they needed to move forward with their lives," the source said at the time. "There’s no more drama. All of the dust has settled. They are and have always been focused on what is best for the children."

Jolie filed for divorce in September 2016 and, after a tense custody battle, the pair reached a custody agreement last November. A source told ET in April that working out a custody schedule has "made a huge difference for the whole family," and that the children are "thriving" thanks to spending time with both of their parents.

Meanwhile, Jolie turned 44 years old on Tuesday. The Oscar-winning actress has been busy recently not only with her humanitarian work, but with her return to acting. The Hollywood Reporter reported in March that she was in talks to join Marvel's The Eternals. Fans will also see her back on the big screen on Oct.18 when the sequel to 2014's Maleficent -- Maleficent: Mistress of Evil -- hits theaters.

