Angelina Jolie Reportedly in Talks to Join Marvel's 'The Eternals'

Angelina Jolie could be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe some day soon.



According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Oscar-winning actress is in negotiations to star in The Eternals, another of Marvel’s more obscure properties that’s about to head to the mainstream.



The film will explore the titular superhero team who regularly do battle with their evil counterparts, the Deviants. Created by an alien race known as the Celestials, the Eternals were originally intended to be Earth’s defenders.



The new project is said to be focusing on a romance between Ikaris, a man who draws his power from cosmic energy, making him practically immortal, and Sersi, a brilliant female Eternal who has the ability to alter her appearance and often prefers to live among mortals, according to THR.

It’s unclear what role the 43-year-old actress is up for in the film. The Eternals will be directed by Chloe Zhao (The Rider) from a script by Matthew and Ryan Firpo. The project is slated to go into production in August.



Although Jolie hasn’t played a superhero before, she has headed up a comic book adaptation. In 2008, she starred in the big-screen treatment of Mark Millar’s Wanted alongside Morgan Freeman and James McAvoy.



The acclaimed actress has worked with Disney, Marvel’s parent company, for years, starring in Maleficent (2014) and the upcoming sequel Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, which arrives Oct. 18.

Angelina Jolie returns in Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. Coming to theaters October 18, 2019. pic.twitter.com/85tmXuotjq — Disney (@Disney) March 6, 2019

