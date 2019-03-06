First Look at Angelina Jolie in 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil'

She’s back!



On Wednesday, Disney dropped the first promotional image of Angelina Jolie as the terrifying-yet-beautiful main character of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, the forthcoming sequel to the 2014 film centered around the storybook villain.



In the image, the character is bathed in shadows with only a splash of light illuminating her profile, including her wings, horns, piercing eyes and ruby red lips.



Along with the teasing image, Disney also revealed today that the fantasy sequel’s release has been moved up seven months. It had been slated as a summer tentpole, arriving on May 29, 2020. Now it’s coming out on Oct. 18, 2019.

Angelina Jolie returns in Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. Coming to theaters October 18, 2019. pic.twitter.com/85tmXuotjq — Disney (@Disney) March 6, 2019

Here’s the film’s official logline: "A fantasy adventure that picks up several years after Maleficent, in which audiences learned of the events that hardened the heart of Disney’s most notorious villain and drove her to curse baby Princess Aurora, Maleficent 2 continues to explore the complex relationship between the horned fairy and the soon to be Queen, as they form new alliances and face new adversaries in their struggle to protect the moors and the magical creatures that reside within."



Although this is the first new image of the titular character, it isn’t the first photo we’ve seen from this production. In January, Michelle Pfeiffer, a newcomer to the franchise, revealed a still of herself as the new royal character Queen Ingrith. In the photo, she is rocking curls and clad in shimmering silver while sporting an elaborate pearl necklace, which hangs from two brooches on either side of her head.

Although details on Ingrith's role in the film are scarce, Pfeiffer did tell ET at the premiere of Ant-Man and the Wasp last June that her character is going to be “stirring up a little trouble.”

As in the first installment, Elle Fanning will be returning to play Princess Aurora, the main character of Sleeping Beauty, whose relationship with Maleficent is more complicated in these live-action adaptations. Also joining the film is British actor Ed Skrein, who spoke with ET last May about joining the prestigious project.



"I mean, all you want to do is work with people that can improve you as an actor. People that you respect, and, you know, Angelina, Michelle Pfeiffer, this is a phenomenal cast," the 35-year-old actor stated. "People that I respect and [have] been watching for years and have a human respect for as well as a professional respect."



Get more news on Jolie and the upcoming film below.



