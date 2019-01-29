Michelle Pfeiffer Teases Her New Royal Character in 'Maleficent 2'

There’s a new queen in town!



On Tuesday, Michelle Pfeiffer hopped on her newly created Instagram account to tease the very first image of her character in the upcoming Maleficent sequel — Queen Ingrith. In the photo, the veteran actress wears a shimmering silver garment with her hair up in curls strewn with tiny pearls. Likewise, a several-stranded pearl necklace seems to hang between two brooches beside her temples in the cutoff image.



“A little tease of Queen Ingrith,” the 61-year-old actress captioned the photo, adding the Maleficent 2 hashtag.



While the first film, starring Angelina Jolie as the titular character, provided a new, slightly darker live-action interpretation of Sleeping Beauty, the next movie will take these characters into totally new territory.



Here’s the official logline: "A fantasy adventure that picks up several years after Maleficent, in which audiences learned of the events that hardened the heart of Disney’s most notorious villain and drove her to curse a baby Princess Aurora, Maleficent 2 continues to explore the complex relationship between the horned fairy (Jolie) and the soon to be Queen (Elle Fanning), as they form new alliances and face new adversaries in their struggle to protect the moors and the magical creatures that reside within."

Although filming wrapped on the project last August, it will not be making its way to theaters until May 29, 2020.



Meanwhile, Pfeiffer has been hard at work playing Janet Van Dyne in the upcoming Avengers: Endgame, while Jolie has claimed her next project, Those Who Wish Me Dead. The film is a thriller adapted from the bestselling novel of the same name by Michael Koryta. The story follows a 13-year-old boy who has hidden inside a wilderness skills program after witnessing a brutal murder. While hiding out, the killers are on a warpath, slaughtering anyone who gets in their way of reaching the boy.



As of now, it’s unclear what Jolie’s role will be in the film, which will be directed by Taylor Sheridan.



