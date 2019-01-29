Angelina Jolie to Star in 'Those Who Wish Me Dead'

Angelina Jolie is heading back to the big screen!

Multiple outlets report that the 43-year-old actress will star in Those Who Wish Me Dead, a thriller adapted from a book of the same name. Taylor Sheridan, who nabbed an Oscar nomination for his work on 2016's Hell or High Water, penned the script and is set to direct the film.

Michael Koryta's 2014 novel follows a 13-year-old boy who's hidden inside a wilderness skills program after witnessing a brutal murder. While hiding out, the killers are on a war path, slaughtering anyone who gets in their way of reaching the boy.

Though it's unclear what role Jolie is set to play, the female lead in the novel runs a fire lookout tower. According to The Hollywood Reporter, though, the movie is set to veer away from the book at certain points.

Production will being after Sheridan wraps the second season of his Paramount Network show, Yellowstone, which stars Kevin Costner.

Jolie was last seen in 2015's By the Sea and wrapped filming for Maleficent 2, which is due out in 2020, back in August. The news of her involvement comes after rumors started swirling that she was retiring from acting. In the past, she has named her six children as the reason she'd instead turn to a career behind the camera.

"I've never been comfortable as an actor; I've never loved being in front of the camera," she told DuJour magazine back in 2014. "I didn't ever think I could direct, but I hope I'm able to have a career at it because I'm much happier."

In 2012, Jolie reiterated her willingness to leave acting behind.

"I am so grateful to the job, and I have had great experiences, and I have even be able to tell stories and be a part of stories that mattered and I have done things for fun, but ... if it went away tomorrow I would be very happy to be home with the children," she told Britain's Channel 4 News at the time. "I wake up in the morning as a mom and I turn on the news like everybody else, and I see what's happening and I want to be part of the world in a positive way."

