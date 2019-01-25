Stars, they sell dog treats like us!

Actress Sarah Ramos took to Instagram on Thursday to share a funny post from back in November.

The former Parenthood star posted a pic of herself and her dog at a local dog park with some very famous celebrity photo bombers in the back of the shot.

"I’m not sure why God chose me to tell this story but I have to fulfill my calling: A couple months ago I went to the dog park and saw Angelina Jolie selling organic dog treats,” Ramos captioned the series of pics, which zoom in on Jolie and several of her children at a makeshift stand selling the dog treats.

"This happened months ago in November and I felt that I needed to protect the privacy of Angie and her family who were just trying to sell some organic dog treats at the dog part,” she said in a series of clips. "You know I felt really conflicted. I thought, ‘This is the story of our times, this completely ruined my day.’ Everything was changed after I went to the dog park, clearly not expecting anything to happen as you can see based on my all-denim outfit that was not cute. I was not expecting anything and I found Angie Jolie.”

She added that Jolie’s kids were not fooled by her attempt at taking a casual photo with them in the background.

"I know now that Angelina’s kids knew I was taking that photo and I wasn’t getting anything past anybody, but I’m still glad I took the photo and I’m sorry that’s their lives,” she said, concluding, "For better or for worse, I was chosen to share it with you, and, you know, better me than TMZ.”

