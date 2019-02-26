Angelina Jolie had all of her six kids together on Monday night, when the family attended a special screening of The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind at the Crosby Hotel in New York City.

Jolie moderated the screening hosted by Netflix, which featured a Q&A with Chiwetel Ejiofor and writer William Kamkwamba. The film is based on the true story of Kamkwamba, who invented an unconventional way to save his family and village from famine as a 13-year-old boy in Malawi. Ejiofor adapted the film from the book of the same title written by Kamkwamba.

Jolie's kids with estranged husband Brad Pitt -- 17-year-old Maddox, 15-year-old Pax, 14-year-old Zahara, 12-year-old Shiloh and 10-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne -- appeared in good spirits as they supported their mother, smiling for a group photo. The family matched in chic light and dark looks, dressing up for the occasion.

Jolie also posed with both Ejiofor and Kamkwamba.

It appears Jolie and Pitt's children are getting more comfortable in the spotlight. Just last Thursday, their older children -- Maddox, Pax, Zahara and Shiloh -- accompanied Jolie to the opening of MoMA's Doc Fortnight and the premiere of Prune Nourry's Serendipity in NYC.

Late last November, 43-year-old Jolie and 55-year-old Pitt reached a custody agreement for their children after an ongoing legal battle. A source close to the matter told ET at the time that Jolie was “pleased to be entering the next stage and relieved at the progress for the health of their family.”

