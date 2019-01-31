Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Release New Wine Despite Split

Despite their 2016 split, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie remain connected by their children -- and their wine!

The former couple's winery, Miraval, announced on Tuesday its plans to release a brand new rosé, titled Studio by Miraval.

The bottle, which will release on March 5, is a blend of estate-grown Grenache, Rolle, Cinsault and Tibouren grapes, and is named after the property's past as a recording studio. Artists like Pink Floyd, AC/DC and Sade have all recorded at the winery, after jazz musician Jacques Loussier, who owned the estate in 1977, installed a recording studio above the wine cellar. According to a press release, the winery's current owners -- Pitt and Jolie -- "intend to preserve" the inspiring nature of the property that has lured musicians over the years.

Jolie and Pitt finalized their purchase of Miraval in 2012, after finding the property four years earlier. They tied the knot on the property in August 2014. Their separation two years later was followed by rumors that the 1200-acre French estate would be put up for sale, but alas, it appears the former spouses are committed to the estate and their award-winning line of rosé.

The news of Miraval's new wine comes just two months after ET learned that Jolie and Pitt had come to an agreement on the custody of their six kids -- 17-year-old Maddox, 15-year-old Pax, 14-year-old Zahara, 12-year-old Shiloh and 10-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

“A custody arrangement was agreed to weeks ago, and has been signed by both parties and the judge," Jolie’s attorney, Samantha Bley DeJean, told ET in November. "The agreement, which is based on the recommendations of the child custody evaluator, eliminates the need for a trial. The filing and details of the agreement are confidential to protect the best interests of the children.”

A source close to the matter told ET that Jolie is “pleased to be entering the next stage and relieved at the progress for the health of their family.”

