Angelina Jolie's latest outing was a family affair!

The actress made a rare appearance at the opening of MoMA's Doc Fortnight and the premiere of Prune Nourry's Serendipity exhibition in New York City on Thursday. She was surrounded by the eldest four of the six children she shares with her ex, Brad Pitt.

Shiloh, 12, Zahara, 14, Pax, 15, and Maddox, 17, all accompanied Mom to the art expo, complementing each other in various shades of black, white and navy blue. Jolie also matched her kids, but went more glam with a sparkly top paired with high-waisted pants, black stilettos and a bright rep lip.

Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images for Museum of Modern Art

The family posed for a few pics inside the event with French artist Prune Nourry, who specializes in sculpture, and Rajendra Roy, Chief Curator of Film at MoMA.

Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images for Museum of Modern Art

It appears Knox and Vivienne, the 10-year-old twins Jolie shares with Pitt, sat this one out.

