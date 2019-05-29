Inside Angelina Jolie's Birthday Party for Daughter Shiloh

Angelina Jolie knows how to host a party!

The actress threw an epic bash in Los Angeles on Monday, to celebrate daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt's 13th birthday.

The party went down at The Basement LA, where guests got to explore four different escape rooms, watch magicians perform and grub out on custom birthday cakes. Shiloh's dad, Brad Pitt, was not in attendance, but all five of her siblings -- Maddox, 17, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, and 10-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox -- were there, along with a group of friends, to help celebrate the birthday girl.

An eyewitness told ET that everyone was in good spirits, and "spent hours" finding their way out of all the escape rooms.

Earlier this month, a source told ET that Angelina and Brad have "no drama" after officially becoming single while they continue to finalize their divorce.

"They both knew they needed to move forward with their lives. There's no more drama. All of the dust has settled," the source said. "They are and have always been focused on what is best for the children."

The source also noted that the former couple's children are proud of their parents, and that the kids continue to see Brad several times during the week when they're not with Angelina.

"Brad and Angelina have come a long way," a second source said, adding that their relationship is "the best it's been" since their split in 2016. "To the surprise of many of their closest friends, their communication has improved tremendously and they're both dedicated to co-parenting."

Hear more on the cordial exes in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Have 'No Drama' After Officially Becoming Single

Angelina Jolie Officially Drops Pitt From Her Last Name Following Divorce

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's Relationship Is 'The Best It's Been Since Split'

Related Gallery