Brad Pitt Talks Putting His ‘Embarrassments’ Into His Roles

Brad Pitt is living life by his own rules these days. The 55-year-old Ad Astra star opened up about how he channels himself into his complex roles in a new profile for GQ.

“It’s about bringing my personal experience, my personal humor, my personal, um, embarrassments, and my personal pains,” Pitt tells the magazine. “When I watch [Christian] Bale or [Tom] Hardy, I can’t do what they do. I love watching them. And I couldn’t step into that role.”

He adds that age has brought some wisdom and understanding he didn’t have before.

“It’s just getting f**king older! How you become more aware of time, and you’ve had more experience, good and bad, with people,” he notes. “And your own wins and losses — the older you get, they don’t seem like so much of a win or so much of a loss. Who you spend your times with, how you spend time — it has just become much more important to me.”

Lachlan Bailey/GQ

So who does Pitt want to spend his days with in the few years since his split from ex-wife Angelina Jolie?

“The people I’m really drawn to, they just have no filter,” he says. “They have no protection. They have no filter on their thoughts. They sometimes get in trouble because of that, but I adore them. I adore that they’re just so open and raw about their feelings at any moment.”

The Oscar winner even admits that he has a guilty pleasure — Will Ferrell comedies!

“There’s films we make for the populace. And I love those,” he says. “If I have one film at the end of the day that I can watch, it’s gonna be a Will Ferrell. That’s where I want to go.”

Lachlan Bailey/GQ

Pitt also opened up about going from being everywhere to only selecting certain projects every few years. It’s a decision his Once Upon a Time in Hollywood co-star, Leonardo DiCaprio, can relate to.

“Leo and I were having this conversation the other day. I hit this point in the late ‘90s or early 2000s, where I realized I was chasing these interesting [roles], yet I was failing to live as interesting a life as I thought I could,” Pitt admits.

Pitt recently opened up to ET about working with DiCaprio. Watch the exclusive interview below for more:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Brad Pitt Learns Ellen DeGeneres Dated One of His Ex-Girlfriends: Watch!

Maddox Jolie-Pitt Comments on His Relationship With Dad Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt Reveals He Was in a Recovery Group Following Angelina Jolie Split

Related Gallery