Turns out Brad Pitt and Ellen DeGeneres have someone special in common. The 55-year-old Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor appeared on Friday’s The Ellen DeGeneres Show for his first guest spot in eight years.

While there, the two discussed their first encounter and the conversation brought up some shocking revelations.

“I remember a Melissa Etheridge pool party where I think you were hitting on my girlfriend,” Pitt accuses DeGeneres.

Smiling, DeGeneres replies, “Was I hitting on your girlfriend? Really?”

“I think so,” Pitt says. “I was flattered.”

“I actually since then have dated another one of your girlfriends,” DeGeneres reveals. “We’ll talk about that later.”

“After the show,” Pitt says, smiling and nodding.

Pitt is best known for his marriages to Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie, but he’s had several high-profile relationships.

During the late-‘80s and early-‘90s, he dated several of his co-stars, including Robin Givens, Jill Schoelen and Juliette Lewis. He was also engaged to Gwyneth Paltrow in the mid-‘90s.

Later in the show, Pitt opened up about one of his first jobs as a chicken advertising for El Pollo Loco.

“Man’s gotta eat! No shame,” he jokes, and when DeGeneres asks how much he made, he replies, “I don’t know, but I got flipped off a lot.”

Pitt first appeared on the show in the audience, teasing that he was just a “superfan” and had a day off to come watch. But guest Sean Hayes gave up his interview in favor of Pitt.

ET recently spoke with Pitt about co-starring alongside Leonardo DiCaprio. Watch the clip below for the exclusive interview:

