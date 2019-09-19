Gotta keep those priorities straight!

Kim Kardashian West is now a mother of four, but back in 2013, she was preparing for the arrival of her first child, North West. On Thursday’s episode of the Foodgod: OMFG podcast hosted by her longtime pal Jonathan Cheban, the reality star opened up about that chaotic day.

“I go, ‘I need a McGriddle at McDonalds.’ I told Jonathan, ‘Do you mind driving me to get a bikini wax?’” she recalled laughing.

“I actually had to squeeze her inside of the car and pull her out to get this wax,” Cheban quipped of the then-heavily pregnant star.

Noting that there were lots of paparazzi following them at the time, Kim recalled getting the call from her doctor, saying, “So we’re racing trying to ditch them and then at that moment I get the call saying, ‘Hey, you have preeclampsia, you have to deliver right now.’”

Turns out, Kanye West was on a flight to Art Basel in Switzerland at the time.

“He decided to go to Art Basel in Switzerland, and I said, ‘Tell our security just as soon as he lands, ‘Kim’s in labor and just come straight to the hospital,’” she notes. “I thought I was going to have the baby before he got there, but he made it there and everything.”

But Kim’s focus was elsewhere at the time.

“I went home and they were like, ‘You have to deliver today.’ And my nails were, like, dark. It was when I was still in my Linkin Park After Dark phase of nails or like my Burgundy nails,” Kim remembers. “And I was like, ‘Oh, no no, I’m having a girl. I really need a nice light pink nail for delivery.’ So I told the doctor, ‘Are you sure I have to deliver right now? Can you give me like two hours?’ And he was like, ‘Fine, meet me in two hours.’”

Turns out another top star was involved in the special day: Steve Wozniak. Kim had lined up a surprise meeting between him and Kanye in honor of Yeezy’s birthday and Father’s Day. But the KKW Beauty founder parked her car at the Beverly Hills Hotel before sneaking in a friend’s car to get to the hospital, and happened to run into the Apple co-founder in the parking lot.

“I was like, ‘Hey guys!’ I ran into them in the parking lot at the Beverly Hills Hotel and I’m trying to sneakily park my car. And I’m like, ‘I’ll see you in two days for Father’s Day!’” Kim says. “So they ended up coming to the hospital. When they called and asked for the location for brunch, I was like, ‘Well, it’s going to be at Cedars-Sinai in my hospital room.’”

For more from Kim and her growing family, watch the clip below:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Khloe Kardashian Calls 911 After Kim's Security Team Tackles Kris Jenner

'KUWTK': Kim Kardashian’s Mystery Illness Finally Revealed Following Lupus Scare

Lamar Odom On Why He Doesn't Need 'DWTS' Tips From Rob and Kim Kardashian (Exclusive)

Related Gallery