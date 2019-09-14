Lamar Odom has his eyes set on the mirrorball trophy!

The former Los Angeles Lakers told ET on Friday that he doesn't need any tips from the Kardashian family when it comes to competing on Dancing With the Stars. His former in-laws, Kim Kardashian West and Rob Kardashian, competed for the coveted award, but as Odom explained during rehearsals, they never took home the top prize.

"No, no, not at all," Odom replied when asked if he had gotten any tips or tricks from the two, before smiling and adding, "But they both lost."

In 2008, Kim competed in the seventh season of DWTS with Mark Ballas as her partner. She was the third contestant to be voted off. Meanwhile, Rob had a much better run during season 13 of the dancing competition show. He and Cheryl Burke came in second place after J.R. Martinez and Karina Smirnoff.

Meanwhile, fans still don't know who Odom is paired up with for season 28, but he's ready to give it his all.

"I'm just gonna go out there and do my best," he said, revealing that he is "really nervous," but "hopefully God will guide me and I can do my routine."

The dance floor is a departure for the former NBA star, who admitted that this not his playing field. "I'm an athlete, [but] the mannerisms are really different from a dancer to a basketball player," he said.

He has, however, surprised himself during rehearsals, sharing that he "didn't know" he could ballroom dance. As for what he hopes to get out of the first routine is "to do well enough to gain momentum" for his second dance.

All the while, Odom's also been scoping out the competition, telling ET that James Van Der Beek is "a hard worker," Ray Lewis is "really competitive," and Ally Brooke is "cheating because I know she's danced professionally before."

So what's his motto when it comes to competing: "Be consistent and persistent, and to have will to face my fear."

Dancing With the Stars returns Monday, Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. For more on the upcoming season, watch below.

