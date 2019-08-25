Earlier this year, Lamar Odom opened up about his history of addiction and his troubled marriage to Khloe Kardashian, and now we're getting a look at how his ex-wife reacted to his tell-all when it first came out.

In this sneak peek at the upcoming season premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloe sits down with her sister, Kim Kardashian West, who asks how she felt about Lamar's memoir, Light to Darkness.

"I feel fine. I mean, it's his truth. He's allowed to tell his version," Khloe shares with a shrug.

In the NBA star's surprising tell-all, he opened up about being a "sex addict" and how his various vices contributed to the destruction of his marriage to Khloe.

"Him and I each played a significant role in each other's lives. So I think it's natural," Khloe says, referring to Lamar's decision to discuss their personal life in his book. "Like, if I talk about my past, I would hope my marriage would be a chapter that I talk about. And, you know, for him it's the same thing."

The former Los Angeles Lakers star wrote in his book that the start of their marriage "was bliss" and he was "the happiest I’ve ever been" at the time. He also explained, "At the start of our marriage I was faithful to her," but he said things spiraled out of control because he "could not handle the lethal cocktail of the spotlight, addiction, a diminishing career and infidelity."

For Khloe, Lamar getting candid in his book was his right, and likely a way he handles his wellness efforts.

"We tell what happens to us. And this is his story to tell. A lot of this was never my place to talk about, but it's definitely his place, because it happened to him," Khloe tells Kim. "So if he feels like talking about it, and this is a form of his healing or therapy. I actually think it's really courageous to talk about the amount of addiction that he's had, like the depths of it."

"It doesn't bother me," Khloe added. "It's not all great, but I appreciate the honesty of it."

In his memoir, Lamar claimed that he has slept with more than 2,000 women in his life and that his liaisons were frequently with women whom he paid for the sexual encounters.

"There were too many strippers to count," the troubled athlete admitted. "It wasn’t a big deal, but often I would pay them. I never thought less of them."

According to Odom, his addiction to sex exacerbated his substance abuse and vice versa, leading to a kind of positive feedback loop.

"Sex was a trigger for me to do drugs," Odom recalled. "Because you double up on [that] good feeling."

Regarding his ex, Odom said, "I hope we can be friends," and that he misses the entire family. "I hope we can all be reacquainted one day."

The new season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians premieres Sept. 8 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on E!

