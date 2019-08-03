Lamar Odom is not throwing any shade.

The former NBA player took to Instagram on Saturday to set the record straight after fans accused him of comparing his new girlfriend, Sabrina Parr, to his ex-wife, Khloe Kardashian. Posting a photo of his new lady, Odom explained that he "deeply" respects Kardashian and wasn't trying to offend or call anyone out.

"I'm a bit disappointed to read that people are using my words to enforce their own perceptions and assumptions pointing towards things that just are not MY TRUTH OR REALITY," Odom began. "This post isn’t against anyone including my ex-wife that I still respect deeply. I am just PRO love. Can I do that without people feeling offended? Why does that make you mad?"

"Our black women have been held down for centuries ! I am now deciding to send them and my NEW WOMAN a lot of love," he continued. "My post goes out to the new leading woman in my life, that I’m gonna tell everyday how beautiful she is, from the inside out. Thanks @getuptoparr for teaching me what real self-value means. It changed my entire mindset. #woke ❤✊🏿."

It's been nothing but love between Odom and Kardashian, despite their tumultuous relationship. The former couple tied the knot in September 2009 after only a month since meeting one another. In 2013, she filed for divorce from him, but withdrew her pending divorce petition in 2015 while he was in a coma so that she could make medical decisions on his behalf. She later refiled her divorce paperwork, and their divorce was eventually finalized in December 2016.

Earlier this year, the former Los Angeles Laker got candid about his sex addiction and substance abuse issues, including his claim that he has slept with over 2,000 women, in his book, Darkness to Light: A Memoir. He's also previously admitted to cheating on Kardashian while they were married.

ET had an intimate sit down with Odom ahead of the book's release, where he explained where his relationship with Kardashian stood today.

"I mean, I wouldn't call it amends," he replied when asked if the two have put the past behind them and come full circle. "I've spoken to her recently, if you call that amends."

While he admitted to not having "much of a relationship now" with his ex-wife and the Kardashian family, he said he would always be grateful for their help during such a difficult time in his life.

"I love you and thank you for being there for me when I couldn't walk or talk," he expressed when asked what he would say to Kardashian. "You know, when you marry someone after knowing them 30 days, I don't think that love will go away. You know what I'm saying? A piece of paper that says we're not together no more, that love will never go away."

Following his book release, Kardashian even congratulated him when the memoir landed on the New York Times bestsellers list for Sports and Fitness.

"Look at God!!! Congratulations Lammy! Keep shining," she wrote on his Instagram post, adding a twinkle and a praying emoji.

For more on the former couple, watch below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Khloe Kardashian Congratulates Lamar Odom On the Success of His Memoir: 'Keep Shining'

Lamar Odom on Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson’s Past Relationship: 'She Doesn't Deserve That' (Exclusive)

Lamar Odom Shares Heartfelt Message to Khloe Kardashian

Related Gallery