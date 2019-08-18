Khloe Kardashian is focusing on a little self love.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram on Sunday to share stunning bikini pics from her recent tropical vacation. Alongside her first photo, Kardashian shared an inspiring message about finding peace and strength in herself this summer, months after the drama surrounding her breakup from Tristan Thompson.

"♡ This summer I have been focused on ME. Me from within. Mind. Body. Soul. ♡ #focused #peace #strength," she captioned a snap showing off her rock-hard abs and toned legs in a blue bikini.

Celeb friends like Ashley Graham, Vanessa Bryant, Adrienne Bailon were quick to praise the photo, while sister Kim Kardashian West called out her sister's fit bod as "major goals."

Kardashian followed up with a sweet slideshow of photos featuring her 1-year-old daughter, True, as the pair enjoy some precious mommy-and-me time in the sand. "My beach baby and Me," the reality star wrote.

Kardashian's posts come days after her ex-boyfriend, French Montana, opened up about their relationship to Haute Living. In the interview posted on Friday, the rapper insisted their "love was real."

"When the love was like that, it’s always going to be like that. Friendship after a relationship is something that’s real hard to do, and I’m glad we’ve been able to do it," he said.

Montana and Kardashian dated for about a year before their breakup in December 2014. "Me and Khloe are always going to be friends, and the family still remains close," he told the outlet. "I feel like we had a real dope relationship -- there was no bad blood, nobody did something to somebody that we couldn’t come back from."

The musician has indeed been seen with the Kardashian family since, including at Kourtney Kardashian's 40th birthday party in April. See more in the video below.

