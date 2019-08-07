Khloe Kardashian Twins With Baby True in Sweet Pictures

Khloe Kardashian is matching with her daughter!

On Tuesday, the 35-year-old reality star took to Instagram to share shots of herself wearing a similar look as her 1-year-old daughter, True.

In the pics, Khloe and True look beyond cool in animal print, with the proud mom sporting the skin-tight, Naked Wardrobe leopard-print romper. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star completed her look with a patterned Dior head scarf, camel-colored Fendi fanny pack and big black sunglasses.

Meanwhile, True was wearing all black for the impromptu photo shoot, adding a leopard-print head scarf to coordinate with her mom.

The mother-daughter duo took the pics outside, with True flashing giant grins at the camera as Khloe strikes some poses with the tot.

"A leopard and her cub 🐆," Khloe captioned the post.

When ET's Keltie Knight caught up with Khloe in January, the Good American co-founder gushed over her daughter, whom she shares with her ex, Tristan Thompson.

"It's so much more fun [to see the world through her eyes]," she said. "Our lives, they get busy and things get heavy, and then to see the innocence of a child, I just always [lighten up]."

"I think also motherhood just puts life into perspective and what's important to you," she continued. "I think you just reevaluate things, like, 'I don't want to do that tonight.' And it's OK to say no, so I can spend time with my family."

In addition to the cute family pics, Khloe also recently shared some shady messages, including one with the caption "That look you give when you know someone’s lying but you’re trying to keep it cute 😒"

On her Story, Khloe continued the cryptic posts, sharing one that read, "you are not alive to please any of these motherf**kers."

