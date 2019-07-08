Khloe Kardashian Reacts to Criticism Over Daughter True’s Toy Bentley

Khloe Kardashian is clapping back at an online comment.

The 35-year-old reality star took to Instagram over the weekend to share an adorable video of her 1-year-old daughter, True, giggling and laughing while seated in a sparkly pink Bentley toy car. The tot, whom Khloe shares with Tristan Thompson, even honks on the horn and rests her feet on a furry white rug.

"💘I have so much fun with her 💘," Khloe captioned the post.

While Ashley Graham declared the video was "TOO CUTE!!!" and Evelyn Lozada deemed it a "mood," not everyone was pleased by the post. In an exchange captured by Comments By Celebs, Instagram user @marsiotis criticized Khloe's parenting in the clip, which led the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star to react.

"Great, another Kardashian in a Bentley. You guys are so oblivious to how your excessive spending looks to the outside world," she wrote. "I really loved your family's story and now just can't bare to watch as you spend all this money on worthless materialism. It's so sad."

Khloe quickly clapped back, writing, "Ummm, you know this is not a real Bentley?"

"It's a toy, no reason to get sad over a baby in a toy car," she wrote. "Either way I'm sorry you feel that way but I hope you have a great weekend! Focus on things that make you happy! Smile."

The exchange didn't end there as @marsiotis told Khloe that she "appreciate[s]" her response.

"Just figured it's something to be thinking about. You have so much influence and know you've had a positive impact on so many," she wrote. "[There are] always ways we can improve as people, though - myself 100% included."

Khloe seemed to take the follow up message well, telling the social media user, "I appreciate this message more than your first."

"I'm able to digest what you have to say because of how you stated it. I hear you," Khloe wrote. "I personally don't believe that all we 'do is spend money on worthless materialism.' I'm not here to prove what I do or don't do. But what I can say is that I'm able to look myself in the mirror and sleep well at night. I'm able to do that because I know I'm a good person and life is all about balance."

"Yes, I do choose to spoil my daughter. I want to spoil her with love and as well with material items," Khloe continued. "She will also be raised with values, responsibilities, chores, respect, self love... We all work hard and we are able to spend our money in the way that we choose. I hope that's what comes across to 'the outside world.' To lead with love above anything else."

ET's Lauren Zima recently caught up with Khloe and she gushed over "really enjoying my life and my time with my baby and family."

"I really think I'm in a good place, but I think working on your personal growth internally is something that will be a forever mission. And I always want to evolve and grow, and mature emotionally because that's how we become better people," she said. "While the world is changing around us, we should adapt to that too but always remember to be kind and just courteous about what's happening around you too. So I don't ever want that to change."

Watch the video below for more with Khloe and her famous family.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Khloe Kardashian Talks ‘Daunting’ Post-Pregnancy Weight Loss Journey: 'I Was 203 Lbs. When I Delivered'

Khloe Kardashian Poses for Rare Pic With All Her Sisters, Admits It's Hard to Get Photo Approval From Everyone

Khloe Kardashian Gets Backlash For Calling Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson 'Fat A**holes'

Related Gallery