Lamar Odom is leaving the past behind.

The former NBA player and his new girlfriend, Sabrina Parr, sat down for a joint interview with Gary Hayes for Dish Nation on Monday, where they opened up about their new relationship, as well Odom's former wife, Khloe Kardashian.

"I've definitely moved on," Odom, 39, replied when asked if he's over his ex. When asked if it was true that the Kardashian family put him under "a spell," the basketball star denied such claims.

"I knew what I was getting myself into. They always did right by me," he said of his ex's famous family.

Meanwhile when asked what made his and Parr's relationship different, Odom honestly replied, "The truth. She's black."

“When a black woman comes along, ain't playing,” Hayes said, with Parr replying, "It's the truth. She's black."

Hayes then asked why she decided to pursue a relationship with Odom, given his tumultuous past.

"I wasn’t attracted to the pain and the drama," Parr explained. "You have to meet people where they are. He was never in a position to be someone's husband, you know? He was sick."

"He needed to heal. He needed to grieve. He experienced a lot of losses," the health and life coach added. "And he never had time to go through that."

Last week, Odom took to Instagram to share a photo of him and Parr, writing, "Never thought I’d feel this way again... love you queen ❤️✊🏿 @getuptoparr #newchapters #LO7 #V02 #wedontshineshoesanymore #parrlamar."

Before that, he set the record straight after fans accused him of comparing his new girlfriend to Kardashian. Posting a photo of his new lady, Odom explained that he "deeply" respects Kardashian and wasn't trying to offend or call anyone out.

"I'm a bit disappointed to read that people are using my words to enforce their own perceptions and assumptions pointing towards things that just are not MY TRUTH OR REALITY," Odom began. "This post isn’t against anyone including my ex-wife that I still respect deeply. I am just PRO love. Can I do that without people feeling offended? Why does that make you mad?"

"Our black women have been held down for centuries ! I am now deciding to send them and my NEW WOMAN a lot of love," he continued. "My post goes out to the new leading woman in my life, that I’m gonna tell everyday how beautiful she is, from the inside out. Thanks @getuptoparr for teaching me what real self-value means. It changed my entire mindset. #woke ❤✊🏿."

For more on Odom and his previous relationship with Kardashian, watch below.

