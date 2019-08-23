Khloe Kardashian is not letting the haters insult her vacation pics or captions!

The 35-year-old reality star shared a series of sweet snaps of her daughter, True Thompson, and her niece, Chicago West, but received bit of backlash.

“Chi: I heard my mama say ‘vacation calories don’t count,’” Khloe jokingly captioned the pics, imitating a fake conversation between Chicago and True. “True: Don’t tell me twice Chi.”

In the snaps the two cuties are sipping water and snacking on Cheetos and Veggie Straws.

Kim Kardashian West commented on the cute post, “Our babies,” prompting Khloe’s response, “Our foodies.”

But one commenter clearly didn’t get the joke, writing, “Omg a baby doesn’t need to be counting calories.”

“Obviously,” Khloe replied. “You’re not well if you think babies count calories.”

In addition to the cute kid pics, Khloe shared a series of sweet vacation snaps from her time in the Bahamas with True, Kim, and all of her sister's kiddos.

“This summer I have been focused on ME. Me from within. Mind. Body. Soul. #focused #peace #strength,” she captioned one bikini shot.

For more from the Kardashians, watch the clip below:

