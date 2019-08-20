Khloe Kardashian is isn't here for criticism about how she's raising her daughter.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram on Monday to clap back at a follower who claimed she was using 1-year-old True as an "accessory." "U do know that your baby isn't an accessory right?" the commenter asked.

Kardashian quickly hit back, writing, "Would you like a parent NOT to create memories and traditions with their child? Would you like someone else to watch my child and me to do these things on my own?"



"I am her mother and we will celebrate life together everyday," she added. "True and I are creating magical memories TOGETHER FOREVER."

Kardashian has shared tons of photos of her adorable daughter from their recent vacation. During a January interview with ET, the Good American designer shared how motherhood has changed her outlook on life.

"My favorite part about being a mom, I mean it's so corny, but it's just like, no matter how tired you are, it's complete bliss, no matter what," she said.

"It's so much more fun [to see the world through her eyes]," Kardashian gushed. "Our lives, they get busy and things get heavy, and then to see the innocence of a child, I just always [lighten up]."

"I think also motherhood just puts life into perspective and what's important to you," she continued. "I think you just reevaluate things, like, 'I don't want to do that tonight.' And it's OK to say no, so I can spend time with my family."

