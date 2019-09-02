Dancing With the Stars is undergoing a lot of changes, and the upcoming Season 28 is going to be unlike anything fans have seen before.

The series kicks off later this month, but the show's new aesthetic is abundantly apparent from the recently released cast photo.

This season's cast of contestants donned black suits and dresses and stood side-by-side in a room that's more board room than dance floor with wood paneled walls and velvet couches. And most notably -- there's no pros! This year, one of the biggest changes comes from a bit of suspense the show had decided to employ. While the stars have been announced, it hasn't yet been revealed which partners they'll be teamed up with.

ABC/Justin Stephens

A source tells ET that they wanted to do a photo shoot that was "beautiful and sexy," and that they shot "glamorous photos -- both solo and group."

This design is clearly quite a bit different from promo shots from past seasons, which emphasized the glitz and fun over the contemplative professionalism of this season's cast pic.

ABC

The source adds that the new DWTS set is expected to follow suit. The ballroom is expected to have an art deco look, and fans should expect to see lots of gold tones this season!

While the pairings haven't been revealed just yet, ET caught up with Season 28 contestant Christie Brinkley last month and she teased her upcoming involvement in the show.

"I'm so excited! I think it's going to be so fun," Brinkley, 65, said before adding, "I literally don't know how to dance. Seriously, it's true… I really don't have the moves. So I'm really excited to learn with the pros. It's a wonderful opportunity for me."

"I think whoever I get has his work cut out for him," she continued. "I think they need to give me a really good one because I need a lot of work… All of the dancers on the show are incredible, really amazing."

The new season of Dancing With the Stars premieres Monday, Sept. 16, on ABC.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'DWTS' Pros Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd Dance a Sexy Tango on 'Why Women Kill' -- Watch!

Sean Spicer Reacts to Donald Trump's 'DWTS' Support, Says Cast and Crew Have Been 'Gracious' (Exclusive)

James Van Der Beek Says He '100%' Planted the Seed to Join 'DWTS' With 'Don't Trust the B' (Exclusive)

Why Kaitlyn Bristowe Says Hannah Brown's 'DWTS' Casting Was 'Long Overdue' (Exclusive)

Related Gallery