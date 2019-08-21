Christie Brinkley is thrilled to be a part of Dancing With the Stars, even if she predicts she won't last long.

The supermodel joined the cast of the upcoming 28th season and joked to ET's Rachel Smith in NYC on Wednesday that whoever is paired up with her will have their "work cut out for them."

"I'm so excited! I think it's going to be so fun," Brinkley, 65, said before adding, "I literally don't know how to dance. Seriously, it's true… I really don't have the moves. So I'm really excited to learn with the pros. It's a wonderful opportunity for me."

"I think whoever I get has his work cut out for him," she continued. "I think they need to give me a really good one because I need a lot of work… All of the dancers on the show are incredible, really amazing."

Brinkley also expressed that she had "always wanted" to compete for the mirrorball trophy, but had "conflicts with contracts that wouldn't allow me to take that kind of time."

"I just have a slot here," she said, before jokingly adding, "I'm guessing I'm not gonna be around all that long. [laughs]…Everybody's been doing dance lessons. Everybody's, like, already got the moves."

While she said she hasn't started taking any dance lessons in preparation, Brinkley has her own game plan if her moves don't impress the judges.

"If I can't do it with my feet, I'll distract them with my face!" she said with a laugh.

The new season of Dancing With the Stars premieres Monday, Sept. 16, on ABC.

For more on ET's exclusive DWTS interviews, watch below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Ally Brooke Talks Being Inspired by Normani's 'Dancing With the Stars' Experience (Exclusive)

'Dancing With the Stars' Cast Reveals Who They Think Will Be Their Toughest Competition (Exclusive)

'Dancing With the Stars' Season 28 Cast Revealed -- See Who's Competing!

Related Gallery