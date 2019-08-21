Ally Brooke is ready to take over the Dancing With the Stars ballroom!

The 26-year-old singer was announced as one of the new celebrities competing in the upcoming 28th season on Wednesday, and she's already "hoping for the best!"

Brooke, however, is certainly no stranger to the dance floor, and also saw her former fellow Fifth Harmony member, Normani, compete on the show during its 24th season. So did she get any advice from her friend?

"No, it's been a secret. I have not told anybody, except my family of course," the "Low Key" singer told ET's Rachel Smith after the announcement in New York. "But, I'm excited to take it on myself. Obviously [Normani's] experience on the show, being there was amazing. She had the most incredible time. And she, girl, is like a whole other level. She is so amazing and so talented. She did unbelievable."

"So I hope I can do the same and I'm ready to go out there," she continued. "It's gonna be a different experience, definitely a challenge for me. I don't have a big dancing background, but this is going to be so much fun y'all. I'm very excited."

The new season of Dancing With the Stars premieres Monday, Sept. 16, on ABC.

For more on ET's exclusive DWTS interviews, watch below.

